Trump nominates lawyer Christopher Wray as FBI director

US president Donald Trump has announced he will nominate a former justice department official as FBI director.

In a tweet outlining his choice, Mr Trump said lawyer Christopher Wray is “a man of impeccable credentials”.

Mr Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Mr Trump since he fired FBI director James Comey last month.

Mr Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm.

He represented New Jersey governor Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case. Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who would not endorse the Republican governor.

Mr Wray worked for the justice department under President George W Bush.

PA