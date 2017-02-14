Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn resigns

US president Donald Trump must now fill a vital post in his administration after the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Mr Flynn stepped down late on Monday, ending days of speculation about his fate following reports that he had misled US vice-president Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia.

Mr Trump named Keith Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general, as the acting national security adviser and a senior administration official said he was one of three candidates the president was considering to replace Mr Flynn on a permanent basis.

He had previously been appointed the National Security Council chief of staff and, along with Mr Flynn, advised Mr Trump on national security and foreign policy issues during the campaign. He had been considered for national security adviser before the post went to Mr Flynn.

He was chief operating officer of the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq, the interim governing body following the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. He was previously executive vice-president of research and technology for Virginia-based information technology firm CACI International, which works as a contractor for defence, intelligence and homeland security agencies.

The most audacious choice would be former CIA director David Petreaus. The retired four star general was forced from his position at the intelligence agency in 2012 after he it was revealed that he passed on classified information to his biographer, who had also become his mistress.

But Mr Trump during the election campaign spoke sympathetically about Mr Petreaus’s plight despite his frequent criticisms of his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified materials. Mr Petreaus was briefly under consideration to become secretary of state before Mr Trump picked Exxon chief executive Rex Tillerson.

Robert Harward, a Navy Seal, served as deputy commander of the United States Central Command when it was under the command of general James Mattis, who is now defence secretary. The retired vice admiral served on the National Security Council for President George W Bush and commissioned the National Counter Terrorism Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2013 when he retired after a nearly 40-year career in the Navy, he took a post as a chief executive officer for defence and aerospace giant Lockheed Martin in the United Arab Emirates. Mr Trump has recently been in very public negotiations with Lockheed over the cost of its F-35 fighter jet programme.

PA