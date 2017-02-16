Trump names R Alexander Acosta as labour secretary nominee

US president Donald Trump on Thursday nominated former National Labour Relations Board member R Alexander Acosta to serve as US secretary of labour, one day after Mr Trump’s original choice withdrew from the nomination process.

Mr Acosta is dean of the Florida International University College of Law in Miami and is Mr Trump’s first Hispanic nominee.

“He has had a tremendous career,” Mr Trump told reporters assembled in the East Room of the White House.

“I think he’ll be a tremendous secretary of labour.”

During the announcement, Mr Trump also said the media is “out of control” and that he will take his message “straight to the people”.

Background

Before returning to the private sector, Mr Acosta had a decades-long public service career, serving in three presidentially-appointed and Senate-confirmed positions.

He was appointed to the National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) by former Republican president George W Bush, who also appointed him to be assistant attorney-general in the US justice department’s civil rights division.

He was then appointed to be US attorney for the southern district of Florida, where he went after high-profile defendants such as Jack Abramoff and UBS, resulting in the Swiss bank paying hundreds of millions in fines for a tax-avoidance scheme.

Though Acosta signed hundreds of opinions at the NLRB, those familiar with his work describe him as a careful and cautious public servant whose career trajectory suggested he may someday vie for a federal judgeship.

Having gone through multiple vettings by the US Senate, it is unlikely there will be any surprises in his background that could derail his nomination.

Mr Trump’s first labour secretary pick, Andrew Puzder, the chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants Inc, removed his name from consideration on Wednesday amid concerns he could not garner enough Senate votes to be confirmed and allegations of spousal abuse.

Reuters and PA