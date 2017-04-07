Trump launches military strikes on Syrian air base

The United States has launched military strikes against Syria in response to this week’s chemical attack in the country in a dramatic intervention by the world’s largest military power in the six-year Syrian conflict.

Fifty-nine tomahawk missiles were launched from two US navy warships in the eastern Mediterranean at approximately 3.30am local time targeting the Shayrat airfield in western Syria, the field from where Tuesday’s chemical attack are believed to have been launched.

Addressing the nation last night from his residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida where he is hosting Chinese premier Xi Jin Ping, US president Donald Trump said the decision to launch the strikes was taken in the “vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.” He said there could be “no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, and ignored the urging of the UN Security Council. ”

Using a deadly nerve agent, Syrian president Bashar al-Assad had “choked out the lives of helpless men, women, and children,” the president said. “It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror.”

The move marks an astonishing turnaround by Mr Trump, who previously opposed military intervention in Syria and whose officials last week said that they had accepted the “political reality” of Mr Assad being in power.

While US secretary of state Rex Tillerson sought to link the missile strikes specifically to the chemical gas attack, and play down any shift in US policy, the US has yet to rule out further action.

It is understood Russian ground forces, who had been using the Shayrat airfield, had been informed of the planned strike.

Russian president Vladimir Putin reacted on Friday, saying he believed the strikes broke international law and seriously hurt US-Russia relations, news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying on Friday.

Mr Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited as saying that the Russian leader, a staunch ally of Mr Assad, regarded the US action as “aggression against a sovereign nation” on a “made-up pretext” and as a cynical attempt to distract the world from civilian deaths in Iraq. Mr Peskov was quoted as saying that Russia did not believe that Syria possessed chemical weapons and that the US move would inevitably create a serious obstacle to creating an international coalition to fight terrorism, an idea that Mr Putin has repeatedly pushed.

Iran denounced the strikes as “destructive and dangerous”.

“Iran . . . condemns use of chemical weapons . . . but at the same time believes it is dangerous, destructive and violation of international laws to use it as an excuse to take unilateral actions,” ISNA quoted a foreign ministry spokesman as saying.

“Iran strongly condemns any such unilateral strikes . . . Such measures will strengthen terrorists in Syria . . . and will complicate the situation in Syria and the region.”

International allies

The strikes targeted runways, aircraft and fuel points in the small airfield that was being used by Syrian and Russian forces. It is not clear if there was Russian equipment or vehicles at the base before the strike.

Washington notified a number of international allies of its intentions ahead of the strikes.

France’s foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault confirmed on Friday France had been notified ahead of the move by Mr Tillerson.

“I was told by Rex Tillerson during the night,” Mr Ayrault told Reuters and France Info radio in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott where he is on a diplomatic visit.

“Use of chemical weapons is appalling and should be punished because it is a war crime,” he said, adding that Russia and Iran needed to understand that supporting Mr Assad made no sense, and that France was not seeking a confrontation with those two countries.

Image released by the US navy on, April 7th, 2017. Photograph: Ford Williams/AFP/ US navy

Meanwhile, Britain said it fully supports the strikes, a government spokesman said on Friday.

“The UK government fully supports the US action which we believe was an appropriate response to the barbaric chemical weapons attack launched by the Syrian regime and is intended to deter further attacks,” the spokesman said.

Britain on Wednesday had ruled out military action in Syria in response to Tuesday’s chemical gas attack which left scores of people dead. Mr Trump appealed in his address last night to “all civilized nations” to join the United States in seeking to end the bloodshed in Syria.

The decision to launch the military strikes followed two days of mounting signs from the Trump administration that it was weighing military action against the Assad regime. On Wednesday Mr Trump said that “many, many lines” had been crossed by this week’s chemical attack in the war-ravaged country, hinting that military action would be considered. It was a message echoed by US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Halley at an emergency session of the United Nations on Wednesday, and by Mr Tillerson on Thursday.

Hours before the strike was launched, after he greeted the Chinese premier at Mar-a-Lago, Mr Tillerson warned Russia to “carefully consider” its continued support for the Assad regime, suggesting that “steps are under way” to remove Mr Assad.

Despite the Mr Tillerson’s strong words on Russia, Mr Trump has not yet publicly made any comments on Russia’s involvement in the Syrian civil war which it entered in September 2015 on the side of Mr Assad.

Mr Trump was informed by defence secretary James Mattis around 9 pm that the strikes had been carried out and addressed the nation shortly after.

There was a mixed response from Congress, with some Democrats criticising the president’s decision not to seek congressional approval for the strikes. It is understood the White House discussed the action with some individual members of Congress on Thursday.

However, some welcomed the move by the president, with senator John Mc Cain and Lindsey Graham calling for further action in Syria.

Additional reporting: Agencies