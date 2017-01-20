Trump inauguration due amid FBI investigation and protests

Massive crowds of supporters and opponents of Donald Trump are gathering in Washington as the world prepares for his inauguration ceremony.

The real estate mogul and reality television star who upended US politics and energised voters angry with Washington, will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in front of a ceremony likely to draw 900,000 people.

The move will Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

Ebullient Trump supporters are flocking to the capital for the inaugural festivities, some wearing red hats emblazoned with his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

On Thursday night, a jubilant Mr Trump (70) promised change and to make the US “greater than ever before”.

The incoming Republican president made his remarks on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during a “Make America Great Again! Welcome Concert” on the first of his three inauguration celebrations.

Addressing a crowd of supporters overshadowed by the famous statue of President Abraham Lincoln and near the spot where Martin Luther King Jr delivered his “I Have A Dream” speech, Mr Trump claimed that his campaign was a “movement like we’ve never seen anywhere in the world.”

Inauguration

Mr Trump’s inauguration, which begins at 5pm Irish time will be covered live on irishtimes.com from 3pm onwards, along with news, reaction and analysis from our correspondents both in the US and around the world.

After driving from the White House to the Capitol with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, Mr Trump will then be sworn in as by the US Chief Justice John Roberts shortly before noon local time (5pm Irish time).

Taking the oath he will say: “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

He will then deliver his inaugural address, attend a congressional lunch and inauguration parade before getting down to the business of running the country on Monday.

Trump aides said the president-elect had been personally involved in crafting his inaugural address, a relatively brief 20-minute speech to a crowd of hundreds of thousands, expected to centre on his vision for what it means to be an American. Spokesman Sean Spicer said the address would be “less of an agenda and more of a philosophical document”.

Security was tight around the White House and Capitol. Streets near the president’s home were blocked to traffic by empty buses and dump trucks or temporary pedestrian security checkpoints where law enforcement officers and National Guard troops checked people’s bags.

People were barred from bringing selfie sticks, coolers for beverages, and long umbrellas despite the rainy weather.

Mr Trump joked about the chance of a downpour at a campaign donors at an event on Thursday night. “That’s okay, because people will realise it’s my real hair.”

The businessman will be the first individual to be elected to the White House without having prior experience in public office or served as a leader in the military.

Hillary Clinton who lost to Mr Trump in the presidential election in November is expected to attend the event with her husband Bill, the former US president.

At least 50 House Democrats will not attend after the recent war of words between Mr Trump and congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis who challenged the legitimacy of his election win.

US intelligence investigation

Mr Trump’s inauguration comes as US law enforcement and intelligence agencies are examining intercepted communications and financial transactions as part of a broad investigation into possible links between Russian officials and associates of Mr Trump, including his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, current and former senior US officials said.

The investigation means Mr Trump will take the oath of office with his associates under investigation and after the intelligence agencies concluded that the Russian government had worked to help elect him, the New York Times reported on Friday.

It is not clear whether the intercepted communications had anything to do with the Trump campaign or Mr Trump himself.

It is also unclear whether the inquiry has anything to do with an investigation into the hacking of the Democratic National Committee’s computers and other attempts to disrupt the elections in November.

The investigation centres at least in part on the business dealings that some of the president-elect’s past and present advisers have had with Russia.

The FBI is leading the investigations, aided by the National Security Agency, the CIA and the Treasury Department’s financial crimes unit.

The investigators have accelerated their efforts in recent weeks but have found no conclusive evidence of wrongdoing, the officials said.

“We have absolutely no knowledge of any investigation or even a basis for such an investigation,” said Hope Hicks, a spokeswoman for the Trump transition.

Heightened security

Washington has been in a state of heightened alert over the inauguration with 28,000 police, law enforcement and military personnel on patrol as tens of thousands of Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters descend on the city for the inauguration and demonstrations including tomorrow’s Women’s March on Washington.

Protesters gathered outside Union Station waved placards which read “unity against racist Trump” and chanted “the people united will never be defeated”. Demonstrators clashed with police outside the National Press Club building in the downtown area on Thursday night as protesters set off smoke devices and projected images onto the buildings.

Additional reporting: Agencies