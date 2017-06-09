Trump hits out at Comey over testimony to Congress

US president Donald Trump has lambasted former FBI chief James Comey, tweeting that his testimony to a congressional committee on Thursday has “vindicated” the president.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication ... and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Mr Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday morning, his first personal comment on Mr Comey’s testimony.

The former FBI chief told the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday that the Trump administration had spread “lies” about him and the organisation he formerly headed. He also said the president asked him to back off an FBI investigation into former national security advisor Mike Flynn during a meeting in the Oval Office in February.

Mr Trump’s defiance came amid reports that his legal team is preparing to launch a complaint over Mr Comey’s testimony with the Department of Justice, regarding Mr Comey’s admissionthat he leaked information regarding his notes of a meeting with Mr Trump to the media.

The Trump administration has seized on Mr Comey’s disclosure that he gave information to a friend to share with the media after Mr Trump tweeted that Mr Comey “better hope that there are no tapes” of their conversations.

Trump aides came out to defend the president on Friday with former campaign aide Corey Lewandowski claiming Mr Comey was part of the intelligence “deep state” out to undermine Trump.

“His goal is to manipulate media, manipulate the press .. He’s everything that’s wrong in Washington,” Mr Lewandowski said.

The White House has refused to confirm if tapes of the conversation on February 14th in the Oval Office exist. Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had “no idea” if the tapes existed when probed by reporters after Mr Comey’s testimony.

Special counsel

With the Senate intelligence committee vowing to pursue its inquiry, senior members of the committee were due to meet with special counsel Bob Mueller’s team next week about possible overlaps between the various investigations into alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election.

Mr Mueller, a former FBI director, was appointed in May by the justice department as special counsel to oversee the investigation into the alleged Russian interference and related matters.

Mr Comey disclosed during his hearing on Thursday that he had submitted all of his memos to Mr Mueller.

There are reports that Mr Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner is due to meet with the Senate intelligence committee in the coming weeks, with the 35-year-old possibly prepared to submit documentation. Mr Kushner has previously said he would testify to the committee. He met with a number of senior Russian officials and the head of a Russian bank in December before his appointment as Mr Trump’s adviser.

Questions about attorney general Jeff Sessions’s role in the Trump administration were also raised by Mr Comey’s testimony, in which he said that Mr Trump told Mr Sessions and others to leave the room before asking Mr Comey, the n FBI chief, to back off on the investigation into Mike Flynn.

Mr Sessions’s attorney on Thursday disputed some parts of Mr Comey’s testimony. While Mr Comey said that the attorney general remained silent when he told him that he did not want to be left alone with the president, his lawyer said the attorney general was not silent, but said that the FBI and Department of Justice “needed to be careful about following appropriate policies regarding contacts with the White House,” his lawyer stated.

During his 2½-hour appearance before the committee on Thursday, Mr Comey said that the Trump administration “chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI by saying that the organisation was in disarray, that it was poorly led. These were lies plain and simple”.

Mr Trump’s behaviour had compelled him to keep notes of their conversations, he said. “I was honestly concerned he might lie about our meeting,” he said.

“I knew that there might come a day when I would need a record of what had happened, not just to defend myself, but to defend the FBI and our integrity as an institution and the independence of our investigative function,” he said.