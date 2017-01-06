Trump claims hacking had ‘no effect’ on outcome of election

US president-elect Donald Trump said on Friday that the outcome of the 2016 US election was not affected by cyber attacks after intelligence agencies briefed him on their conclusion that Russia had staged cyber attacks during the campaign.

Having hours earlier dismissed the controversy as a “political witch hunt”, Mr Trump later issued a statement whose main aim appeared to be to deflect questions about the legitimacy of his November 8th victory over Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton.

Mr Trump said that “Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people” seek to attack US institutions including the Democratic National Committee. “There was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines.”

The New York businessman, who is to be inaugurated as president on January 20th, said he would appoint a team to give him a plan within 90 days of taking office on how to prevent cyber attacks but suggested that he would keep their recommendations secret.

“The methods, tools and tactics we use to keep America safe should not be a public discussion that will benefit those who seek to do us harm,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump issued the statement after receiving a briefing from intelligence officials on their conclusion, first made public in October, that the Russian government had directed the cyber attacks. Russia denies the US government’s allegations of hacking during the election campaign.

The briefing coincided with deep tension between the intelligence agencies and Mr Trump, who has disparaged their conclusions that Russia’s cyber attacks were intended to interfere in the election by hacking Democratic Party institutions and Clinton campaign staff.

Newspaper interview

In a telephone interview with the New York Times before the briefing, Mr Trump had dismissed the controversy. “China, relatively recently, hacked 20 million government names,” Mr Trump told the newspaper, referring to the Office of Personnel Management breach in 2014 and 2015. “How come nobody even talks about that? This is a political witch hunt.”

Mr Trump’s questioning of the intelligence agencies’ conclusions have not only drawn the ire of Democrats but also fellow Republicans. Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham, both Republicans who took part in a Senate hearing with US spy chiefs on Thursday, have called for further congressional inquiries.

James Clapper jnr, the director of national intelligence, said at a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee that Mr Trump’s comments were “disparaging” and bad for morale at the nation’s spy agencies.

He said that “our assessment now is even more resolute” about the Russian hacking.

In Friday’s interview, Mr Trump also confronted questions about whether taxpayer funds should be used to begin construction of his promised wall along the southern border. He said doing so would allow construction to begin quickly, but insisted that he would negotiate with Mexico to reimburse the United States for those costs.

On the issue of Russia’s cyber activities, Trump noted that there have been prior successful hackings of the White House and Congress, suggesting it was unfair that those attacks on US institutions have not received the attention that the Russian ones have.

But none of the information from those intrusions was made public as it was in the case of the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman.

“With all that being said, I don’t want countries to be hacking our country,” Mr Trump said. “They’ve hacked the White House. They’ve hacked Congress. We’re like the hacking capital of the world.”

‘Political’ motivation

Asked why he thought there was so much attention being given to the Russian cyber attacks, the president-elect said the motivation was political. “They got beaten very badly in the election. I won more counties in the election than Ronald Reagan,” Mr Trump said during an eight-minute phone conversation. “They are very embarrassed about it. To some extent, it’s a witch hunt. They just focus on this.” (In fact, Mr Trump won more counties than any Republican presidential candidate since Mr Reagan, according to a PolitiFact analysis citing data from the Atlas of US Presidential Elections.)

The president-elect also noted the news this week, first reported by BuzzFeed News, that the DNC had refused to give the FBI access to its computer servers after it was hacked.

“The DNC wouldn’t let them see the servers,” Mr Trump said. “How can you be sure about hacking when you can’t even get to the servers?” The DNC has previously said the law enforcement agency had not asked to examine the computers.

A senior law enforcement official said the FBI had repeatedly emphasised to the DNC the necessity of obtaining direct access to servers and data. The FBI was rebuffed, and had to rely upon a third party – a computer security firm brought in by the DNC – for information.

Reuters/New York Times