Trump calls for Congress inquiry into alleged Obama-ordered wiretap

The White House on Sunday requested that US Congress to examine whether the Obama administration abused its executive “investigative authority” during the 2016 campaign, as part of the ongoing congressional inquiry into Russia’s influence on the presidential election.

The request came a day after US president Donald Trump alleged, without supporting evidence, that then-president Barack Obama ordered a wiretap of the telephones in Trump Tower in New York, which was at that time Trump’s campaign headquarters.

More to follow . . .

– (Reuters)