Trump begins Saudi Arabia trip amid controversy

Dogged by controversy at home, Donald Trump opened his first foreign trip as president in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, looking to shift attention from a political firestorm over his firing of former FBI director James Comey.

With delicate diplomatic meetings facing him, including three summits, Mr Trump faces the challenge of advancing his “America First” agenda without alienating key allies.

Stepping off Air Force One in sweltering heat with his wife, Melania, Mr Trump and his entourage received a red-carpet welcome from Saudi King Salman.

The trip has been billed by the White House as a chance to visit places sacred to three of the world’s major religions while giving Mr Trump time to meet with Arab, Israeli and European leaders.

But uproar in Washington threatened to cast a long shadow over the trip. His firing of Mr Comey and the appointment of a special counsel to investigate his campaign’s ties to Russia last year have triggered a stream of bad headlines.

The New York Times reported Mr Trump had called Mr Comey a “nut job” in a private meeting last week in the Oval Office with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak.

The White House did not deny the report, but said: “The real story is that our national security has been undermined by the leaking of private and highly classified conversations.”

In another development, the Washington Post said a current White House official close to Mr Trump was a significant “person of interest” in the investigation into possible ties between Mr Trump’s presidential campaign last year and Russia.

Mr Trump and King Salman seemed at ease with each other, chatting through an interpreter. Walking with a cane, the king greeted Mr Trump on the tarmac. A military brass band played, cannons boomed and seven Saudi jets flew over in V-formation, trailing red, white and blue smoke.

The two leaders sat side by side in the VIP section of the airport terminal and drank coffee served in the traditional Arab style.

“Do you spend a lot of time in New York?” Mr Trump was overheard asking the king.

On the drive to the Ritz hotel where Mr Trump is staying, King Salman rode with the president in the heavily armoured presidential limousine nicknamed “the Beast”.

Along the motorcade route were billboards with large pictures of Mr Trump and King Salman, with the slogan: “Together we prevail.”

Mr Trump’s decision to make his first official trip abroad to Saudi Arabia, followed by Israel, countries which both share his antagonism towards Iran, marks a contrast with his predecessor Barack Obama’s approach.

The president’s criticism of the nuclear deal Iran reached with the US and five other world powers in 2015 pleases both Saudi Arabia and Israel, who accused Mr Obama of going soft on Tehran.

Poll results showed on Saturday that Iranians had emphatically re-elected president Hassan Rouhani, architect of Iran’s still-fragile detente with the West.

Signing ceremony

After a royal banquet, Mr Trump and the king were to have private talks and participate in a signing ceremony for a number of US-Saudi agreements, including a $100 billion (€89bn) deal for Saudi Arabia to buy American arms.

National oil giant Saudi Aramco expected to sign $50 billion of deals with US companies on Saturday, part of a drive to diversify the kingdom’s economy beyond oil exports, Aramco’s chief executive Amin Nasser said.

Mr Trump is to deliver a speech in Riyadh on Sunday aimed at rallying Muslims in the fight against Islamist militants. He will also attend a summit of Gulf leaders of the six-nation Gulf Co-operation Council.

A senior Saudi official said a digital centre to monitor the activities of Islamic State, also known as Isis, and other militant groups online would be opened on Sunday, to coincide with the visit.

Ahead of Mr Trump’s trip, the White House said the president expected tangible results from Saudi Arabia in countering Islamic extremism.

Shortly after taking office, Mr Trump sought to block people from several Muslim-majority nations from entering the US, but the travel ban has been blocked by federal courts.

The 70-year-old president’s trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy and Belgium will be his longest time away from the White House since he took office four months ago.

Even his hand gestures may draw scrutiny in the Middle East, where the thumbs-up sign, a Mr Trump trademark, is considered taboo.

