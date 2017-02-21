Trump administration widens net for deporting immigrants

The Trump administration is to significantly expand the number of people living in the US illegally who are considered a priority for deportation, including people arrested for traffic violations, according to agency documents.

The two homeland security department memos represent a sweeping rewrite of the nation’s immigration enforcement priorities.

The documents, signed by department chief John Kelly, say that any immigrant living in the US illegally who has been charged or convicted of any crime – and even those suspected of a crime – will be an enforcement priority.

This could include people arrested for shoplifting or minor traffic offences.

The memos eliminate the more narrow guidance on deportations issued under the previous Obama administration, which focused strictly on immigrants who had been convicted of serious crimes, threats to national security and recent border-crossers.

Mr Kelly’s memo also outlines plans to enforce a longstanding but obscure provision of the US Immigration and Nationality Act that allows the government to send some people caught illegally crossing the Mexican border back to Mexico, regardless of where they are from.

It is unclear whether the US has the authority to force Mexico to accept foreigners.

That provision is almost certain to face opposition from civil liberties campaigners and officials in Mexico.

Historically, the US government has been able to quickly repatriate Mexican nationals caught at the border, but would detain and try to formally deport immigrants from other countries, routinely flying them to their home countries.

In some cases, those deportations can take years, as the immigrants can apply for asylum or fight their deportation in court.

The memos do not change US immigration laws but take a harder line on enforcement.

The directives do not have any impact on a Barack Obama programme that has protected more than 750,000 young immigrants from deportation.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals remains in place, although immigrants in the programme will still be eligible for deportation if they commit a crime or are deemed to be a threat to public safety or national security, according to the department.

Anti-Semitism

On Tuesday, Donald Trump also denounced recent threats against Jewish community centres in the US as “horrible” and “painful”.

The US president said the threats are a “very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil”.

He was speaking after touring the newly-opened National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington.

“This tour was a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms,” Mr Trump said.

His comments marked the first time he had directly addressed a recent wave of anti-Semitism in the US and followed a more general White House denouncement of “hatred and hate-motivated violence”.

The White House statement earlier on Tuesday did not mention the community centre incidents or Jews.

Mr Trump “has made it abundantly clear that these actions are unacceptable”, the statement said.

The FBI said it is joining with the US justice department’s civil rights division to investigate “possible civil rights violations in connection with threats” to the centres.

On Monday, Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka wrote on Twitter: “We must protect our houses of worship & religious centres.”

She converted to Judaism ahead of her 2009 marriage to Jared Kushner.

Ms Trump joined her father at the museum tour on Tuesday.

The White House was criticised by Jewish groups last month after issuing an International Holocaust Remembrance Day statement that did not mention Jews.

Jewish community centres across the country had recently received phoned-in bomb threats, according to the JCC Association of North America.

The threats proved to be hoaxes, the association said in a statement.

All of the affected centres have returned to normal operations.

