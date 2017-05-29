Tiger Woods arrested on charge of drink-driving

Tiger Woods was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The former world number one was taken into custody near his home on Jupiter Island, Florida, around 3am.

According to jail records, he was released at 10.50am on Monday.

Mr Woods is the world’s most recognised golfer, although he has not played since February due to lingering back issues. He has won 14 majors during his career but his last victory came in the 2008 US Open.

Last week, Woods said he had no plans to retire from golf, despite undergoing another surgery on his back in April. “Presently, I’m not looking ahead,” Woods said. “I can’t twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals.”

