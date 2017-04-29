Thousands attend climate change protests across US

Thousands of people across the US have marched to demand action on climate change on US president Donald Trump’s 100th day in office

In Washington DC, large crowds made their way down Pennsylvania Avenue in sweltering heat, with the aim of encircling the White House.

Organisers say about 300 other protest marches are expected across the country on Saturday.

Participants in the People’s Climate March in the capital said they were objecting to Mr Trump’s roll-back of restrictions on mining, oil-drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, among other things.

In Augusta, Maine, protesters outside the statehouse said they wanted to draw attention to the damage climate change can cause marginalised communities.

A demonstration in the centre of Tampa, Florida, stretched for several blocks, as marchers sought to highlight the threat rising sea levels pose to the city.

In Boston, a crowd gathered in a public park and carried signs with slogans such as “Dump Trump”.

