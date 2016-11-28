Texas reports first locally-transmitted case of Zika
Texan authorities say the case involved a woman living near the Mexican border
A member of a pest control team shows a container of mosquito larvae collected during their inspection at Zika clusters in Singapore. File photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters
Texas officials on Monday reported the state’s first case of the Zika virus that was likely transmitted by a local mosquito, expanding the spread within the US of a virus that has been linked to microcephaly, a rare birth defect.
The case involved a woman living in Cameron County near the Mexico border, the Texas department of state health services said.
The state said it currently has no other suspected cases of local transmission.
Reuters