Ten hurt as speeding vehicle hits pedestrians in New York’s Times Square

Witness says at least 10 being treated for injuries after Midtown Manhattan incident

Updated: 6 minutes ago
A Reuters witness said at least 10 people were being treated for injuries on the ground after the collision at the Midtown Manhattan tourist site. File photograph: Google Street View

A Reuters witness said at least 10 people were being treated for injuries on the ground after the collision at the Midtown Manhattan tourist site. File photograph: Google Street View

 

A speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City’s Times Square on Thursday, according to an announcement at nearby Reuters news agency headquarters.

The New York Police Department closed off the area.

Tweets from scene

A Reuters witness said at least 10 people were being treated for injuries on the ground after the collision at the Midtown Manhattan tourist site.

More to follow

Reuters