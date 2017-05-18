Ten hurt as speeding vehicle hits pedestrians in New York’s Times Square

A speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City’s Times Square on Thursday, according to an announcement at nearby Reuters news agency headquarters.

The New York Police Department closed off the area.

Tweets from scene People are laying on the sidewalks in Times Square, a car seems to have run on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/g2efKLfoX8 — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017 What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

A Reuters witness said at least 10 people were being treated for injuries on the ground after the collision at the Midtown Manhattan tourist site.

More to follow

Reuters