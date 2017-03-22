Teenager reportedly sexually assaulted on Facebook Live

A 15-year-old Chicago girl who went missing on Sunday and was seen on Facebook Live being sexually assaulted by multiple men was found on Tuesday, local police said.

The girl was being treated at a local hospital after the attack, Chicago police department spokesman Frank Giancamilli said.

The girl’s mother approached Supt Eddie Johnson after an unrelated news conference on Monday and showed him images of her daughter being assaulted by five or six young men, Mr Giancamilli said.

The mother said the girl’s uncle had told her on Monday morning about a video on Facebook Live that showed the assault, news station WGN reported.

The high school freshman had gone to the shops on Sunday afternoon and her mother became concerned when she did not return home, the station said.

After meeting with the girl’s mother, Mr Johnson ordered detectives to investigate the incident and a missing person bulletin was issued on Monday night, Mr Giancamilli said.

He said police were constructing a timeline of the events and working to identify the suspects.

“The superintendent was visibly upset when he heard about the case and saw the pictures of the girl and incident on Facebook Live.

“He was also very dismayed when he learned that there were people [who] were watching the incident live and no-one called police,” Mr Giancamilli said.

Similar incidents

It was the latest incident in recent months in Chicago in which the social media site has played a role in the broadcast of apparent crimes.

The fatal shooting last month of a two-year-old boy on the city’s West Side was captured on Facebook Live by his aunt, who was also shot in the incident.

In January, an attack by four people on a 19-year-old man with special needs was partially broadcast on the social media site.

The four accused of the attack have pleaded not guilty.

