Storms topple famous sequoia tree in California

A well-known giant sequoia tree known for the huge tunnel carved through it has toppled during California’s weekend storms.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the historic Pioneer Cabin in Calaveras Big Trees State Park, in Calaveras County, came down during heavy rains on Sunday.

The tree was hollowed out in the 1880s to allow tourists to pass through it.

Cars later used the massive tunnel, but more recently it has only been used by hikers.

Park volunteer Jim Allday said the tree shattered as it hit the ground.

There was no immediate word on what caused the tree to fall, but the Chronicle reports that it probably had to do with the tree’s shallow root system and the torrential rain.

Mudslides

More than 1,000 residents have been evacuated and motorists stranded after a massive winter storm – thought to be the worst in a decade – caused flooding and mudslides across Nevada and California

Fire crews in California battled to clear trees and debris on Sunday following mudslides after 15 inches of rain fell in the foothills of the Sierra. Forecasters warned a second storm was expected to hit the already drenched area on Monday night.

In Nevada, emergency officials evacuated 400 homes, affecting about 1,300 residents in a south Reno neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon as the Truckee River began to burst its banks and drainage ditches started to overflow south of Interstate 80.

No injuries had been reported, but high waters forced the closure of several roads and bridges in Reno. In neighbouring Sparks the worst flooding is expected to send several feet of water early Monday into an industrial area where 25,000 people work.

– Agencies