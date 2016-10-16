Sprinter Tyson Gay’s daughter dies following shooting

American sprinter Tyson Gay’s daughter, Trinity, has died after a shooting.

The Lexington Police Department announced 15-year-old Trinity Gay was killed in the incident which took place in a car park at the Cook Out restaurant in Kentucky.

“A juvenile who was struck at the scene was transported to a hospital by private vehicle and then transferred to UK Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased,” a statement read.

“The victim has been identified by the Fayette County Coroner’s office as 15-year-old Trinity Gay of Lexington.”

USA Track and Field also confirmed the news in tweeting: “Sending our thoughts & prayers to Tyson Gay & his loved ones as they mourn the tragic & senseless loss of his daughter, Trinity.”

Trinity Gay had been following in her father’s footsteps by building a sprinting career of some promise.

Tyson Gay (34) is the USA’s 100 metres record holder and records show that Trinity Gay was a 200m regional champion during the most recent athletics season.