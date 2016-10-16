Sprinter Tyson Gay’s daughter dies following shooting
Trinity Gay (15) had been building promising athletics career
Tyson Gay pictured after winning the Men’s 200 Meter Dash final on day four of the 2013 USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships Des Moines. Photograph: Getty
American sprinter Tyson Gay’s daughter, Trinity, has died after a shooting.
The Lexington Police Department announced 15-year-old Trinity Gay was killed in the incident which took place in a car park at the Cook Out restaurant in Kentucky.
“A juvenile who was struck at the scene was transported to a hospital by private vehicle and then transferred to UK Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased,” a statement read.
“The victim has been identified by the Fayette County Coroner’s office as 15-year-old Trinity Gay of Lexington.”
USA Track and Field also confirmed the news in tweeting: “Sending our thoughts & prayers to Tyson Gay & his loved ones as they mourn the tragic & senseless loss of his daughter, Trinity.”
Trinity Gay had been following in her father’s footsteps by building a sprinting career of some promise.
Tyson Gay (34) is the USA’s 100 metres record holder and records show that Trinity Gay was a 200m regional champion during the most recent athletics season.