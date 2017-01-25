Spot the difference: Trump photo op finds place for a woman

US president Donald Trump sparked yet another social media storm this week when he was photographed signing an executive order on abortion rights surrounded by no less than seven men.

Reversing a policy from the Obama administration, the order bans international NGOs from providing abortion services or offering information about abortions if they receive US funding.

Among those pictured watching over Mr Trump as he signed the order were White House chief of staff Reince Priebus; National Trade Council adviser Peter Navarro; senior adviser Jared Kushner; policy adviser Stephen Miller, and chief strategist Steve Bannon.

The gender imbalance was quick to attract comment.

As long as you live you'll never see a photograph of 7 women signing legislation about what men can do with their reproductive organs pic.twitter.com/dXjfVjnRiX — Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) January 23, 2017

First Lady of New York City Chirlane McCray, tweeted the photograph, saying: “Here’s President Trump signing an executive order that endangers millions of women around the world. Notice anyone missing?”

While seven men were captured in the AP news agency image that was widely shared, other photographs of the signing show there were, in fact, nine men surrounding the president at the time.

A day later, Mr Trump was back again in the Oval Office signing an executive order to resurrect the Keystone XL pipeline which Mr Obama had blocked over environmental concerns.

The lineup was markedly different: two women including Mr Trump’s senior advisor Kellyanne Conway stood behind the president for the signing.

If the altered line-up was an attempt to change the optics of Mr Trump’s transition team, widely criticised for being too white and too male, the effect is likely to be short lived.

Last month, Mr Trump’s transition team asked the State Department to submit details of programs and jobs aimed at promoting gender equality, raising concern that the incoming administration will roll back a cornerstone project of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.