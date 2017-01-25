Site of Berkeley balcony collapse renamed

The apartment complex where the Berkeley balcony collapse occurred has been renamed.

Five Irish J-1 students – Olivia Burke, Niccolai Schuster, Lorcán Miller, Eoghan Culligan and Eimear Walsh (all 21) – and Irish-American student Ashley Donohoe (22) fell to their deaths in the early hours of June 16th, 2015, when the fourth-floor balcony they were standing on collapsed. Several others were badly injured at the 21st birthday party.

Another seven Irish students – Aoife Beary, Clodagh Cogley, Seán Fahey, Conor Flynn, Jack Halpin, Niall Murray and Hannah Waters – suffered serious injuries in the incident.

The apartment complex previously known as Library Gardens at 2020 Kittredge Street is now known as the K Street Flats, according to local media reports.

Dry rot caused by water intrusion was the cause of the balcony collapse, according to a city of Berkeley examination.

Following the Berkeley disaster, it was discovered that the firm that built the apartment complex had a history of construction defect cases and had paid $26.5 million (€24.7m) in related settlements.