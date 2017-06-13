Sessions rejects hint of collusion with Russia as ‘detestable lie’

US attorney general Jeff Sessions has said that any suggestion of collusion between him and Russia is “an appalling and detestable lie,” as he appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington.

“The suggestion that I participated in any collusion, that I was aware of any collusion with the Russian government to hurt this country, which I have served with honour for over 35 years, or to undermine the integrity of our democratic process, is an appalling and detestable lie,” the former senator told the committee.

Mr Sessions, who was appointed as Donald Trump’s top justice official, said he did not recall meeting the Russian ambassador to the United States at an April event in the Mayflower Hotel in Washington attended by the US president, contrary to recent media reports.

Mr Sessions was revealed to have met the Russian ambassador twice last year, meetings that he did not indicate during the Senate confirmation hearing approving his appointment. Consequently, he recused himself from any investigations into Russia in March.

“I felt that I was required to under the rules of the Department of Justice,” he told the committee on Tuesday, adding that he gradually realised he would have to step down. But he denied that a third undisclosed meeting at the Mayflower took place.

He said that, since his recusal, he had never been given information or details about the Russia investigation.

As expected, Mr Sessions also addressed a claim by former FBI chief James Comey during his testimony to the committee last week that he had expressed his concern about a meeting with Donald Trump on February 14th to the attorney general but that Mr Sessions had not replied. In contrast, Mr Sessions said that he had agreed with Mr Comey about the need for proper communications protocol between the White house and justice officials.

Asked if he had confidence in Robert Mueller, the special counsel appointed to lead the Russia investigation, Mr Sessions replied: “I have confidence in Mr Mueller but I am not going to discuss any hypotheticals”, noting that he was not involved in the Russia investigation.

He said he had “no idea” if Mr Trump had confidence in Mr Mueller, adding that he had not discussed the matter with the president

Meanwhile, deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein said he would only fire special counsel Robert Mueller if the request was “lawful and appropriate”.

His reaction comes amid reports that US president Donald Trump is considering sacking the man appointed to lead the Russia investigation.

Reports emerged that President Donald Trump may sack special counsel Robert Mueller. Photographs: Getty Images

Appearing before the senate appropriations sub-committee in Washington on Tuesday, Mr Rosenstein said that Mr Mueller would be given the independence needed to do his job. “Director Mueller is going to have the full degree of independence that he needs to conduct that investigation appropriately,” he told senators.

“If there were good cause I would consider it,” said Mr Rosenstein. “If there were not good cause, it wouldn’t matter to me what anybody says.”

His comments came as Christopher Ruddy, chief executive of Newsmax Media and a friend of Donald Trump visited the White House on Monday, said in a TV interview that the president may consider firing Mr Mueller. The Department of Justice appointed the former FBI chief to lead the investigation into Russia following the firing of James Comey by President Trump.

The deputy attorney general, the second-highest official at the Department of Justice, is managing the Russia investigation at the department following attorney general Jeff Sessions’s decision to recuse himself.

While the White House appeared to row back from the comments made by Mr Ruddy in an interview, a growing number of Republicans have questioned Mr Mueller’s impartiality.

Former house speaker Newt Gingrich said that Mr Comey’s testimony to the Senate intelligence committee last week opened up new questions about his impartiality, saying it was “time to rethink” his appointment. In particular, focus is turning to the political affiliations of several lawyers hired by Mr Mueller, three of whom previously made donations to the Democratic Party.