Search under way after two police officers shot in Pennsylvania
US officials yet to release details about late night shooting, condition of wounded officers
A map showing Canonsburg, PA, where two police officers have been shot. Photograph: Google Maps
A search is under way for a suspect after two US police officers were shot in western Pennsylvania.
The shooting happened at about 4am local time on Thursday in Canonsburg, 32km south-west of Pittsburgh.
Canonsburg mayor Dave Rhome said two officers were shot, but he did not know their conditions. Their names have not been released.
One officer was taken to a hospital in Canonsburg and the other was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh.
Officials have not released details about what led to the shootings.
AP