Search under way after two police officers shot in Pennsylvania

A search is under way for a suspect after two US police officers were shot in western Pennsylvania.

The shooting happened at about 4am local time on Thursday in Canonsburg, 32km south-west of Pittsburgh.

Canonsburg mayor Dave Rhome said two officers were shot, but he did not know their conditions. Their names have not been released.

One officer was taken to a hospital in Canonsburg and the other was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

Officials have not released details about what led to the shootings.

AP