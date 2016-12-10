Russia ‘interfered’ to help Trump - US intelligence

US intelligence agencies have concluded with “high confidence” that Russia acted covertly in the latter stages of the presidential campaign to harm Hillary Clinton’s chances and promote Donald Trump, according to senior administration officials.

They based that conclusion, in part, on another finding - which they say was also reached with high confidence - that the Russians hacked the Republican National Committee’s computer systems in addition to their attacks on Democratic organisations, but did not release whatever information they gleaned from the Republican networks.

In the months before the election, it was largely documents from Democratic Party systems that were leaked to the public.

Intelligence agencies have concluded that the Russians gave the Democrats’ documents to WikiLeaks.

Republicans have a different explanation for why no documents from their networks were ever released.

Over the past several months, officials from the Republican committee have consistently said that their networks were not compromised, asserting that only the accounts of individual Republicans were attacked.

Trump’s transition office issued a statement Friday reflecting the deep divisions that emerged between his campaign and the intelligence agencies over Russian meddling in the election.

“These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction,” the statement said.

“The election ended a long time ago in one of the biggest Electoral College victories in history. It’s now time to move on and ‘Make America Great Again.’”

One senior government official, said that while there were attempts to penetrate the Republican committee’s systems, they were not successful.

But the intelligence agencies’ conclusions that the hacking efforts were successful, which have been presented to President Barack Obama and other officials, add to the question of what the Kremlin’s evolving objectives were in intervening in the US presidential election.

The finding about the RNC is expected to be included in a detailed report of “lessons learned” that Obama has ordered intelligence agencies to assemble before he leaves office in January.

That report is intended to create a comprehensive history of the Russian effort to influence the election.

NYT