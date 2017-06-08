Russia inquiry needs political backing, says former CIA chief

Former CIA director John Brennan would like to see “both sides” in American politics get together for the sake of the country and not just an individual or political party.

He told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show that he had served under six presidents and while he didn’t always agree with their policies he had always thought they acted in the best interests of the country, not themselves.

“It was best that I finished on inauguration day,” he replied when asked could he have worked under President Donald Trump.

Mr Brennan said he had taken offence at some of the President’s tweets, although not those directed at him. He felt he had to respond when the President criticised and questioned the loyalty and competency of the men and women of the CIA “who put their lives at risk for their country”.

“I was reluctant to speak out, but felt it was incumbent on me to defend them.”

He complimented the professionalism of former FBI director James Comey and said he had no doubt he would “speak frankly” when he gives evidence to Congress.

In a reference to Mr Comey’s comment that he had not shown any reaction when Mr Trump called for his loyalty, Mr Brennan said he did not think he could have been “as stoical”.

“My face probably would have shown my feelings.”

He said he was concerned about the partisanship in American politics these days.

“I wish both sides could get together for the same of the country.

“I would like to see both sides get together to take the results of these investigations and do what is best for the US, not for a political party.

“The legislative agenda has been held hostage to some of these events.”

Mr Brennan noted the CIA first suspected that the Russians were “getting more and more involved” in efforts to influence the outcome of the US election in the Spring of 2016.

He said it was time to say “no more” and push back heavily against the Russians.

Mr Brennan, whose parents hailed from Co Roscommon, a place where he once said he hoped to retire, added he had no plans to run for any position in public office.

Mr Comey will appear on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee which is investigating Russian interference in the US election.