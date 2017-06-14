Republican congressman Steve Scalise shot at baseball practice

A senior Republican politician, Steve Scalise, was shot by a gunman as Republican congressmen were undertaking baseball training just outside Washington DC on Wednesday morning.

Mr Scalise, the House of Representatives majority whip, is understood to be in a stable condition.

US president Donald Trump tweeted: “Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

It is understood that two Capitol Hill police officers were also shot during the incident at about 6.30am local time in Alexandria, Virginia, about six miles from the White House in central Washington.

In total, five people have been transported to hospital for treatment, including staffers.

Approximately 20-25 congressmen were taking part in baseball practice near the Eugene Simpson Stadium in Alexandria when the attack unfolded. They were training ahead of the annual congressional baseball game between Democrats and Republicans scheduled for Thursday night at the Washington nationals park in DC.

The congressional team had been using the training ground for more than three years.

Several witnesses described the victim as a white man in his 40s or 50s. It is understood that he has been detained and was brought to hospital with injuries.

Police chief Michael Brown, of the Virginia Police Department said his forces were on the scene “within three minutes”, but declined to comment on details of the investigation.

Senator Rand Paul, who was one of the politicians present, said at least 50 or 60 shots were fired by the shooter. “No one would have survived without the Capitol Hill police,” he said. “No one else had a weapon. It would have been a massacre without them.”

Fielding balls

Senator Jeff Flake, who was present at the scene, said that Mr Scalise, the injured congressman, was on second base fielding balls when the attack began. “You’ve got to assume he knew what he was doing,” he said of the attacker. “Whether he was targeting individual members we don’t know.”

Describing the incident, congressman Mo Brooks, who was about 80 or 90 feet away from the gunman, recalled seeing the gunman from behind the third-base dugout, holding a rifle. “We just had baseball bats,” he said, as he praised the two Capitol Hill police officers who were accompanying Mr Scalise because of his senior rank within Congress.

He said that one of the security detail had been shot in the chest and airlifted by helicopter. The other was injured. “They showed incredibly bravery to be in a gun fight, from 90 to 120 feet distance.”

Mr Scalise (51), a representative for Louisiana, is the third-ranking Republican in Congress. Mr Flake said he took his phone and called Mr Scalise’s wife after he had been shot.

A statement issued by Mr Trump said: “The vice-president and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol police, first responders, and all others affected.”