Putin says he can prove Trump did not give secrets to Russia

Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that US president Donald Trump had not passed on any secrets to Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in Washington last week and that he could prove it.

Speaking at a news conference alongside Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Mr Putin quipped that Mr Lavrov was remiss for not passing on what he made clear he believed were non-existent secrets.

“I spoke to him [Lavrov] today,” said Mr Putin with a smile. “I’ll be forced to issue him with a reprimand because he did not share these secrets with us. Not with me, nor with representatives of Russia’s intelligence services. It was very bad of him.”

Mr Putin, who said Moscow rated Mr Lavrov’s meeting with Mr Trump “highly”, said Russia was ready to hand a transcript of Mr Trump’s meeting with Mr Lavrov over to US lawmakers if that would help reassure them.

A Kremlin aide, Yuri Ushakov, later told reporters that Moscow had in its possession a written record of the conversation, not an audio recording.

Complaining about what he said were signs of “political schizophrenia” in the United States, Mr Putin said Mr Trump was not being allowed to do his job properly.

“It’s hard to imagine what else can these people who generate such nonsense and rubbish can dream up next,” said Mr Putin.

“What surprises me is that they are shaking up the domestic political situation using anti-Russian slogans. Either they don’t understand the damage they’re doing to their own country, in which case they are simply stupid, or they understand everything, in which case they are dangerous and corrupt.”

Two US officials said on Monday that Mr Trump had disclosed highly classified information to Mr Lavrov about a planned Islamic State operation, plunging the White House into another controversy just months into Mr Trump’s short tenure in office.

Russia has repeatedly said that anti-Russian politicians in the United States are using groundless fears of closer ties with Moscow to sabotage any rapprochement and damage Mr Trump in the process.

Comey memo

Pressure Mr Trump intensified on Tuesday after the New York Times reported that he asked then-FBI director James Comey to close an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s Russia contacts in February.

The paper said Mr Comey had documented what he saw as Mr Trump’s improper efforts to influence him.

Citing a memo written by Mr Comey on a meeting with Mr Trump in the Oval Office, the report claims Mr Trump told the FBI chief Mr Flynn had done nothing wrong.

The White House immediately hit back at the report, denying its account of events. “The president has never asked Mr Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” a statement said.

“The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr Comey.”

The memo was shown by Mr Comey to senior FBI officials and close associates, the report states, though a copy of the report has not been seen by the newspaper.

Mr Flynn was fired by the president in February after he failed to disclose a conversation with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Reuters/Agencies