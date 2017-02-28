Picture of Kellyanne Conway on Oval Office couch causes stir

Photographs of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway kneeling on an Oval Office couch with her shoes on have sparked an online debate about decorum in the executive mansion.

Ms Conway is seen perched on her knees on the couch with her feet behind her in photographs taken on Monday while US president Donald Trump meets with leaders of historically black colleges and universities.

Barack Obama in the Oval Office Democrats say Kellyanne Conway must be fired for disrespect to Oval office. Yeah, sure...#TrumpAddress #FatTuesday #JointAddress pic.twitter.com/Iedc3AncRg — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) February 28, 2017

Some Twitter users were quick to highlight the photographs as supposed evidence of a lack of respect for the office from Ms Conway and the Trump administration.

Kellyanne Conway kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office as she takes a picture of US president Donald Trump with members of the historically black colleges and universities. Photograph: Aude Guerrucci/EPA

Other users have countered with numerous photos of former president Barack Obama resting his feet on the office’s famed Resolute desk at various times during his eight years in office.

On Tuesday, Ms Conway had yet to weigh in on the criticism.

AP