Pepsi bow to public pressure and can Kendall Jenner advert

Pepsi has announced it is pulling an advert starring Kendall Jenner at a stage equality march and apologised for “missing the mark”.

Viewers complained that the video undermined the “Black Lives Matter” movement and said they were disappointed in the model for getting involved.

In the short video, Jenner, (21), takes part in a photoshoot when the parade comes past waving banners that read “Join the conversation”.

Woke up to learn @Pepsi and a Kardashian achieved world peace. Apparently, I died in my sleep. I would like to buy the world a @CocaCola — Shaun C. (@spc73) April 5, 2017

Of course, in Ireland, our soft drinks were radicalised as far back as the 80s. Get in line #PEPSI https://t.co/UhEDirDVS0 — Tara Flynn (@TaraFlynn) April 5, 2017

If this #Pepsi ad is the choice of a new generation, Im gonna need that generation to turn in its badge. — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) April 5, 2017

When a marcher nods at her to join in, she rips off her blonde wig and swaps her fancy dress for a T-shirt and jeans as she joins the crowd.

She then hands a can of the drink to a police officer who smiles as her new friends laugh along.

A spokeswoman for Pepsi said: “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologise. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further roll out. We also apologise for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

Viewers on social media said the campaign downplayed the importance of real social movements against police violence.

One person posted on Twitter: “Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad summarized: The Revolution Will Be Televised as a Beautiful People Rave With Police as Benevolent Security Guards.”

Another joked: “I never knew one can of pepsi could end police brutality wow thank god for kendall jenner”, while another simply said: “That Pepsi ad with Kendall Jenner is a real mess ... so much wrong with it.”