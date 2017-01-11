Pensioner kills woman who was looking for lost dog
Eugene Matthews (83) opened fire after family called to his house during search
An 83-year-old Florida man has fatally shot a woman who was searching for a missing dog. File photograph: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images
An 83-year-old Florida man fatally shot a woman who was searching for a missing dog, US police have said.
Manatee County sheriff’s officials said Eugene Matthews opened his front door after the woman’s daughter and brother-in-law knocked on it at about 7pm local time on Tuesday and started firing a handgun.
The bullets struck the woman, 64-year-old Rebecca Rawson, who had stayed in the car outside the house.
She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Mr Matthews was taken to the Manatee County Jail, where he remained without bond on Wednesday.
Authorities confirmed 62-year-old Rodney Rawson and 26-year-old Kathryn Rawson were looking for their dog when they went to Mr Matthews’s house.
Spokesman Dave Bristow said that no other injuries were reported.
AP