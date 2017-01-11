Pensioner kills woman who was looking for lost dog

An 83-year-old Florida man fatally shot a woman who was searching for a missing dog, US police have said.

Manatee County sheriff’s officials said Eugene Matthews opened his front door after the woman’s daughter and brother-in-law knocked on it at about 7pm local time on Tuesday and started firing a handgun.

The bullets struck the woman, 64-year-old Rebecca Rawson, who had stayed in the car outside the house.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Mr Matthews was taken to the Manatee County Jail, where he remained without bond on Wednesday.

Authorities confirmed 62-year-old Rodney Rawson and 26-year-old Kathryn Rawson were looking for their dog when they went to Mr Matthews’s house.

Spokesman Dave Bristow said that no other injuries were reported.

