One of doctors killed in penthouse texted: ‘gunman in house’

One of two doctors found dead and bound inside their luxury penthouse in Boston had texted a friend that there was “a gunman in the house”, prosecutors have said as the suspect was arraigned from his hospital bed.

The friend called police on Friday night and responding officers found the bodies of Dr Lina Bolanos and Dr Richard Field, along with a black backpack filled with jewellery, prosecutors said at Bampumim Teixeira’s arraignment.

A lawyer for Mr Teixeira (30) entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to two counts of murder.

The accused kept his eyes closed through his arraignment and his lawyer did not argue for bail.

Mr Teixeira had been shot in the hand, abdomen and leg during a shootout with police.

A judge agreed to seal some documents in the case for 90 days.

Officers responding to a report of a man with a gun on Friday found keys to the engaged doctors’ building on the floor outside and discovered the unit in the Macallen Building dark when they entered, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

The victims were found bound and dead. A bag of jewellery was also found inside.

Dr Field had sent the text message to a friend, said prosecutors.

Police commissioner William B Evans said Mr Teixeira opened fire when officers confronted him at the door.

Officers fired back, hitting him multiple times.

He was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. No officers were injured.

Highly qualified

Dr Bolanos (38) was a paediatric anaesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, according to its website, and an instructor at Harvard Medical School.

Dr Field (49) also an anaesthesiologist, worked at North Shore Pain Management.

Police have not said how they were killed.

Dr Sunil Eappen, chief medical officer and chief of anaesthesia at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, said he first met Dr Bolanos when she was a young researcher.

“We have worked together since 2011, except for a short break when she moved to Texas for a few months,” said Dr Eappen.

“I watched her mature and blossom from a young medical school graduate to a fabulous experienced paediatric anaesthesiologist.”

Dr Eappen said she performed her job with great skill and compassion.

“Everyone at Mass Eye and Ear really loved her,” he said. “It is desperately hard for all of us to fathom that our friend who never failed to brighten our days is no longer with us.”

North Shore Pain Management said Dr Field was “instrumental in the creation of this practice”.

“He was a valued member of the medical community and a tremendous advocate for his patients,” it said. “His tragic and sudden passing leaves an inescapable void in all of us.”

