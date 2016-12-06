One dead as car plunges into water-filled Texas sinkhole

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy has died and two other people hurt when two vehicles plunged into a water-filled sinkhole in San Antonio, Texas.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Dora Linda Nishihara (69), who was a courthouse bailiff.

A crane was used to retrieve her car from water about 3.6m (12ft) deep. Ms Nishihara’s body was inside the vehicle.

Sheriff’s spokesman James Keith said Ms Nishihara was not working on Sunday when her vehicle went into the sinkhole.

Utility officials said the sinkhole appeared after a sewer line ruptured during heavy rain earlier on Sunday.

Authorities say two passers-by rescued a driver after another vehicle went into the sinkhole on Sunday night. That driver and one of his rescuers were treated for minor injuries.

AP