One dead and three injured in shooting at Atlanta railway station

One person was killed and three people were injured in a shooting at an Atlanta railway station on Thursday. A suspect has been detained.

The shooting took place at the West Lake Station at about 4.30pm local time, and emergency responders attended the scene, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (Marta) said.

“A suspect has been detained and the investigation is ongoing,” the statement said, adding that the West Lake Station, on Atlanta’s west side, had been temporarily closed.

WSB-TV television reported quoted officials as saying all the victims were in their 30s.

Atlanta television station WGCL quoted witnesses as saying that the gunman, a man also in his 30s, appeared to shoot randomly at passengers.

Phone video shot by a bystander and carried by Atlanta’s Fox TV affiliate on its Facebook page showed a female and another person lying on the floor of a train carriage as passengers bent over them.

Reuters