One dead after shooting at Texas high school
Police officer also shot accidentally by marshal while responding to school
One person has died at a high school in western Texas, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, local police have said.
Another person was shot in the incident at Alpine, a town in western Texas. That person has been taken to a local hospital.
A police officer was also shot accidentally by a marshal while responding to the school. The condition of the officer is unknown.
There are no other suspects in the shooting.