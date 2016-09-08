One dead after shooting at Texas high school

Police officer also shot accidentally by marshal while responding to school

One person has died at a high school in western Texas, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, local police have said.

Another person was shot in the incident at Alpine, a town in western Texas. That person has been taken to a local hospital.

A police officer was also shot accidentally by a marshal while responding to the school. The condition of the officer is unknown.

There are no other suspects in the shooting.