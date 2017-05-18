One dead, 20 hurt as car hits pedestrians in New York’s Times Square

One person was killed and at least 20 were injured when a car struck pedestrians in New York’s Times Square on Thursday about noon, according to the New York Fire Department.

The driver appeared to have been either drunk or on drugs, a law enforcement official said. He has a history of DWI [driving while impaired] arrests, the official added.

The condition of those injured was not yet known, a spokeswoman said.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said it does not suspect a link to terrorism, tweeting: “One male in custody in the Times Square vehicle collision. It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation.”

Tweets from scene #FDNY confirms 1 fatality, 12 injuries in Times Square motor vehicle accident, 45 St/Broadway pic.twitter.com/M3aEHZw7Go — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017 People are laying on the sidewalks in Times Square, a car seems to have run on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/g2efKLfoX8 — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017 What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

A spokesman said the driver of the car had been taken into custody.

A maroon Honda Accord sat tilted on a bollard in Times Square, its right wheels off the ground on the northwest corner of 45th Street and Broadway. Its front hood was crumpled and its trunk was open. Detectives and investigators had surrounded the car.

The New York City Fire Department confirmed one fatality and 12 people injured after the incident in the busy tourist hotspot.

Asked if it was terror-related he said: “This is very preliminary. We don’t have any details yet but on the information that we’ve got so far it looks more like an out of control vehicle at this time.”

The New York Police Department closed off the area.

A person was photographed lying on the ground covered with a bloodstained blanket.

A witness also saw seven people being loaded onto stretchers after the incident. One of those injured told Reuters that the driver’s actions appeared to be intentional.

