Oklahoma City airport shuts after at least one person shot

At least one person has been shot at Oklahoma City’s main airport on Tuesday, prompting flights to be halted, with police saying there may also be another shooting victim in the incident.

The shots were fired in a parking lot at Will Rogers World Airport, and there was no information available about the condition of the known victim or what had prompted the shooting, Oklahoma City Police Captain Paco Balderrama told reporters.

“We have located one victim and we are looking for a second reported victim,” he said.

tweets All arrivals/departures suspended until further notice. @OKCPD continues to investigate. — Will Rogers Airport (@fly_okc) November 15, 2016 We have closed Will Rogers Airport at this time. If you are inside of the airport, shelter in place until advised otherwise. — OKC Police Dept (@okcpd) November 15, 2016 We have confirmed one victim shot at Will Rogers Airport. Please avoid going to the airport at this time. We will keep you posted. — OKC Police Dept (@okcpd) November 15, 2016

TV station News 9 said one person was transported from the scene in “emergency condition” to a nearby hospital

“If you are inside of the airport, shelter in place until advised otherwise,” Oklahoma City Police said on their Twitter feed.

The airport said on Twitter that all arrivals and departures had been suspended until further notice.

The airport is the main commercial air hub for Oklahoma City and handles an average of 150 flights a day, the airport said.

Reuters