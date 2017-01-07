Obamas host their final White House party

An A-list of musicians, actors and activists danced until 4am at the Obamas’ last White House party, held on Friday night.

The guest list included Stevie Wonder, George and Amal Clooney, Lena Dunham, Chance the Rapper, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Dave Chappelle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Usher, Robert DeNiro and George Lucas.

In a December interview with People magazine Barack Obama said he and his wife, Michelle, were “going to have a big party before we leave office”.

In a video recorded at 4.33am outside the White House and posted to Instagram, Chance the Rapper declared the party “amazing”.

“They wouldn’t let us bring cameras into this shit but just know it was historic, it was black, it was beautiful, there was dancing, there was laughing, there was loving there was hugs,” the rapper said.

CNN reporter Betsy Klein tweeted updates of guests as they arrived: Tom Hanks with wife Rita Wilson, model Chrissy Teigen with musician husband John Legend, retired late-night TV host Dave Letterman, wearing a sweater.

The actor Meryl Streep arrived in a cab, followed by producer and comedian Tyler Perry, former basketball player Magic Johnson, film producer Harvey Weinstein, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and chef Jose Andres. Vogue editor Anna Wintour did not take questions on her meeting earlier in the day with Obama’s successor, Donald Trump.

The actor Olivia Wilde posted a selfie with her husband, Jason Sudeikis, as they left the party.

Saturday Night Live actor Jay Pharoah posted a photo of himself with musicians Usher, Wale and Kelly Rowland and TV personality La La Anthony.

The musician Nick Jonas posted a photo before the party.

Reports before the party said Beyonce and Jay Z, Oprah Winfrey and Bradley Cooper were invited, although their attendance remained unconfirmed.

The Guardian