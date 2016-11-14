Obama hopeful Trump will send ‘signals of unity’ after campaign

US President Barack Obama said on Monday night it was important for President-elect Donald Trump to send signals of unity after a bitterly fought campaign.

At a news conference, Mr Obama declined to comment on Mr Trump’s selection of conservative provocateur Steve Bannon as his White House chief strategist.

But the Democratic president said he privately told the Republican in an Oval Office meeting last week that because of the “bitterness and the ferocity of the campaign that it’s really important to try to send some signals of unity and to reach out to minority groups, to women and others that were concerned about the tenor of the campaign”.

Reuters