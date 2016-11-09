Obama congratulates Trump as he heads for White House

Republican Donald Trump stunned the world by defeating heavily favoured rival Hillary Clinton in Tuesday’s presidential election, ending eight years of Democratic rule and sending the United States on a new, uncertain path.

A wealthy real estate developer and former reality TV host, Trump rode a wave of anger toward Washington insiders to win the White House race against Clinton, the Democratic candidate whose gold-plated establishment resume included stints as a first lady, US senator and secretary of state.

Democratic President Barack Obama, who campaigned hard against Trump, telephoned the Republican “to congratulate him on his victory” and invited him to the White House for a meeting on Thursday, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday. Obama will make a statement later on Wednesday about the election, the White House said.

“Ensuring a smooth transition of power is one of the top priorities the President identified at the beginning of the year and a meeting with the President-elect is the next step,” the White House said.

Worried that a Trump victory could cause economic and global uncertainty, investors were in full flight from risky assets.

The US dollar, Mexican peso and world stocks fell on Wednesday but fears of the kind of shock that wiped trillions of dollars off global markets after Britain’s Brexit vote in June have failed to materialise so far.

Trump collected enough of the 270 state-by-state electoral votes needed to win a four-year term that starts on January 20th, taking battleground states where presidential elections are traditionally decided.

Republicans also kept control of the US Congress. Television networks projected the party would retain majorities in both the 100-seat Senate and the House of Representatives, where all 435 seats were up for grabs.

Concession speech

Clinton did not immediately make a concession speech, instead sending campaign chairman John Podesta out to tell her supporters to go home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re not going to have anything more to say tonight,” he said.

Clinton was expected to speak on Wednesday morning, an aide said.

World leaders pledged to work with Trump but some officials expressed alarm that the vote could mark the end of an era in which Washington promoted democratic values and was seen by its allies as a guarantor of peace.

During the campaign, Trump expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, questioned central tenets of the NATO military alliance and suggested that Japan and South Korea should develop nuclear weapons to shoulder their own defence burden.

Trump has promised to warm relations with Russia that have chilled under Obama over Russia’s intervention in the Syrian civil war and its seizure of Ukraine’s Crimea region.

Governments in Britain, China, Germany, Israel, Japan and Turkey, as well as Russia, congratulated Trump and said they would work with him.

“It is not an easy path but we are ready to do our part and do everything to return Russian and American relations to a stable path of development,” Putin said.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny offered Mr Trump “sincere congratulations” on his election victory and said he is confident the relationship between Ireland and the US will “continue to prosper”.

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped to reach “new heights” in bilateral ties under Trump.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing and Washington shared responsibility for promoting global development and prosperity.

Other officials, some of them with senior roles in government, took the unusual step of denouncing the outcome, calling it a worrying signal for liberal democracy and tolerance in the world.

“Trump is the pioneer of a new authoritarian and chauvinist international movement. He is also a warning for us,” German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said in an interview with the Funke newspaper group.

US neighbour Mexico was pitched into deep uncertainty by the victory for Trump, who has often accused it of stealing US jobs and sending criminals across the border.

Trump wants to rewrite international trade deals to reduce trade deficits and has taken positions that raise the possibility of damaging relations with America’s most trusted allies in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Reuters