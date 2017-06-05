Number of people killed in Orlando, Florida, shooting

Multiple people were killed in a workplace shooting in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Now investigating tragic incident,” the sheriff’s office posted on Twitter.

Citing unnamed law enforcement sources, WFTV said in a live streaming broadcast that four victims and a shooter had died.

The shooting occurred in an industrial area with multiple warehouses on Forsyth Road and Hanging Moss Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Emergency vehicles with flashing lights were lined up on the closed roadway in the Winter Park suburb of Orlando. Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs was on the scene, according to local television images.