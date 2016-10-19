‘New York Times’ website back up following outage

The New York Times website went temporarily offline on Wednesday morning.

In a tweet issued by the newpaper’s main account, the cause of the outage was said to be due to “technical problems”.

...and we're back. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/DAXxgT6ghh — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 19, 2016

It told users in a subsequent tweet that the app was still working and it continued to post links to articles from its social media accounts.

The paper has not responded to tweets from users concerning the outage, with some asking whether or not the paper had been hacked.

The paper has not yet responded to queries from The Irish Times regarding the cause of the technical issues.