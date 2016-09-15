New US construction law signed a year after Berkeley balcony tragedy

A little over a year since the Berkeley balcony collapse that killed six students and left another seven critically wounded, California governor Jerry Brown on Thursday signed a new law aimed at preventing similar tragedies by increasing government oversight over construction companies.

Senate Bill 465 requires contractors to disclose past felonies and other crimes to state regulators within 90 days.

An earlier version of the bill would have required them to disclose settlements stemming from civil lawsuits as well.

However, the law calls for the Contractors State License Board (CSLB) to study requiring builders to report any settlements or judgments stemming from faulty workmanship. The CSLB will then determine whether receiving legal settlement information on construction defect cases would be useful in their role of protecting the public.

Five Irish students, Olivia Burke, Eoghan Culligan, Lorcán Miller, Nick Schuster and Eimear Walsh, all 21 years old, and Ms Burke’s cousin Ashley Donohoe (22), from California, died when the fourth-floor balcony they were standing on collapsed during a 21st birthday party in the early hours of June 16th, 2015.

Another seven Irish students – Aoife Beary, Clodagh Cogley, Sean Fahey, Conor Flynn, Jack Halpin, Niall Murray and Hannah Waters – suffered catastrophic injuries.

The tragedy occurred during a 21st birthday celebration for Ms Beary, who testified before the Senate last month and implored lawmakers to pass new laws governing construction standards.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, it was discovered that Segue Construction, the lead contractor of the apartment where the accident happened, had been involved in legal settlements totalling over $26 million (€23 million).

The new legislation was introduced by senators Jerry Hill and Loni Hancock - with strong support from Jackie Donohoe, mother of the late Ashley Donohoe - and was approved unanimously last month by both chambers of the California legislature.

Although several lawsuits have been filed in connection with the balcony collapse, District Attorney Nancy O’Malley decided against filing any criminal charges related to the tragedy.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Charlie Flanagan paid tribute to the families of those killed and injured for bringing about the change in law.

“This change to the law, which is aimed at preventing future accidents by improving standards, would not have been possible without the pressure which they brought to bear and the brave testimony which they gave in the course of the lengthy legislative process.

“Their tireless efforts and engagement - led by Jackie Donohoe and assisted by the Irish Consulate in San Francisco - made a vital difference in countering opposition and ensuring the unanimous support of both houses of the California State legislature.

“This legislation is but one step in a broader process which the Irish government hopes will ensure that no other family has to endure the loss and injury suffered by our students, their families and friends in Berkeley a year ago.”

Minister of State for the Diaspora Joe McHugh, who attended the signing event which began at 9.30 am Californian time (5.30 pm Irish time), similarly paid tribute to the families and also thanked the governor and senators who supported the law.