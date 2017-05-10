Nazi sympathiser officially changes name to Hitler

A self-proclaimed Nazi who received approval to change his last name to Hitler has had the change legally go into effect.

Isidore Heath Campbell, from the US state of New Jersey, officially became Isidore Heath Hitler this week.

The man says his initials stand for “I Hail Hitler”.

He first gained national attention when a supermarket refused to decorate a birthday cake for his son, who is named Adolf.

He said he is happy about the name change and now wants to regain custody of his four children, who are all named after various Nazis and white nationalist groups.

Court records show he was ordered to seek counselling but refused because he said his psychologist was Jewish.

– AP