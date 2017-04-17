Mike Pence warns North Korea to not test Trump’s ‘resolve’

US vice-president Mike Pence repeated his support for US ally South Korea and said “all options were on the table” to deal with the nuclear threat posed by North Korea, as he visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the peninsula.

Mr Pence warned North Korea not to test US president Donald Trump’s resolve over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, adding that the US and its allies were running out of patience with the regime.

Noting that Mr Trump had recently ordered a missile strike against Syria, the vice-president said: “North Korea would do well not to test his resolve.”

Looking across the DMZ from the village of Panmunjom, Mr Pence said the US “era of strategic patience” with Pyongyang was finished, although he expressed his hope that agreement could be reached “through peaceable means, through negotiations”.

Sabre-rattling and fiery rhetoric continued for another day on both sides of the heavily fortified border, and the whole region is watching developments in East Asia nervously, as North Korea refuses to yield.

Mr Trump has described the country’s nuclear policy as a “problem that will be taken care of.”

Lying on the 38th Parallel, the DMZ is four kilometres wide and stretches right across the peninsula.

Within the DMZ there are successive rows of barbed wire and fortifications, and at key points South Korean and North Korean soldiers face each other in one of the longest running face-offs in global geopolitics.

The United States has about 28,500 troops and equipment stationed in South Korea.

“The people of North Korea, the military of North Korea should not mistake the resolve of the United States of America to stand with our allies,” said Mr Pence, who arrived in South Korea hours after Pyongyang carried out a failed missile launch.

After Mr Trump bombed a Syrian airfield this month with cruise missiles, there are questions about what he plans to do about North Korea.

Panmunjom was where an armistice was signed ending the Korean War (1950-53). A formal peace treaty has never been signed and the two Koreas remain technically at war. Mr Pence’s father served in the conflict.

Yonhap news agency in South Korea reported that the US and South Korea staged a joint air force military exercise called Max Thunder on Monday, as part of its efforts to ensure preparedness against North Korea.

For its part, North Korea is believed to be preparing to conduct a sixth nuclear test any day now.

The top security adviser to the US government, Lt Gen HR McMaster, said Washington was examining a “range of options” with China, which is ostensibly North Korea’s ideological ally and neighbour, but which has become increasingly exasperated by the North’s refusal to rein in its nuclear ambitions.

“This problem is coming to a head. And, so, it’s time for us to undertake all actions we can short of a military option to try to resolve this peacefully,” Mr McMaster said.

At the same time, China has consistently said it wants a peaceful solution through dialogue.

Mr Pence is due to hold talks with South Korea’s acting president and prime minister Hwang Kyo-ahn over the bilateral security alliance.

Their talks are expected to reaffirm their agreement to deploy the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defence, or THAAD, anti-missile system.

China is angry about the deployment, fearing that the system’s powerful radar could hurt its strategic security interests.

South Korea’s president, Park Geun-hye has been impeached and removed from office over a corruption scandal, and the country goes to the polls on May 9th.

Mr Pence travels on to Japan on Tuesday. Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe earlier urged North Korea not to take any more provocative steps, and said Japan would cooperate closely with the US and South Korea over North Korea and would call for China to take a bigger role.

Mr Pence’s trip will also take him to Indonesia and Australia.

-with agencies