Mike Pence says scrapping Obamacare is first priority

US president-elect Donald Trump has made repealing president Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law the “first order of business” and intends a smooth transition to a “market-based” medical insurance system, vice-president-elect Mike Pence said on Wednesday.

Mr Pence was speaking after a meeting with Republican congressional leaders to discuss repealing the law, a move that could leave tens of millions of Americans without medical insurance.

Mr Obama met with Democratic legislators, including US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, on Wednesday morning to discuss how they can protect the 2010 Affordable Care Act, which is known as Obamacare, as Democrats accused Republicans of wanting to rip apart the American healthcare system with no plan on how to replace it.

Mr Obama walked into the Democratic caucus meeting on Capitol Hill accompanied by House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

Republican Mr Trump, who takes office on January 20th, and his party’s congressional leaders have put repealing and replacing the law among their top priorities.

However, the move risks causing chaos in the health insurance market, as well as a political backlash against Republicans.

The law has enabled upward of 20 million Americans who previously had no medical insurance to get health coverage and is considered Mr Obama’s top legislative achievement.

Republicans, who will control both Congress and the White House in 2017, condemn it as a government overreach.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Mr Trump urged fellow Republicans to assign blame on the issue to Obama’s Democrats.

“Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed Obamacare disaster, with its poor coverage and massive premium increases,” Mr Trump tweeted.

“Don’t let the Schumer clowns out of this web,” he said.

Republican representative Mark Amodei of Nevada said Mr Pence had told Republican politicians that “we are mindful of disrupting the markets”.

Compromise

Mr Trump has vowed to protect some popular parts of the Obamacare law, such as a measure barring insurance companies from denying coverage to people with pre-existing medical conditions.

However, he wants to replace it with a system that is “much better and much less expensive” .

A House Republican leadership aide said there are lots of Republican “ideas” but it was too early to know what will end up in replacement legislation.

Meanwhile, the American Medical Association (AMA) doctors’ group urged caution in making changes to Obamacare, which the organisation supported.

“In considering opportunities to make coverage more affordable and accessible to all Americans, it is essential that gains in the number of Americans with health insurance coverage be maintained,” the AMA, said in a letter to congressional leaders.

The AMA said that before any action is taken on Obamacare, politicians should lay out for the American people “in reasonable detail what will replace current policies”.

“Patients and other stakeholders should be able to clearly compare current policy to new proposals so they can make informed decisions about whether it represents a step forward in the ongoing process of health reform,” the group said.

