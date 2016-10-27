Michelle Obama joins Hillary Clinton at campaign rally

Michelle Obama has given a warm personal endorsement to Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally for the Democratic presidential nominee.

Ms Obama joined the candidate on the stump in North Carolina, as Ms Clinton hopes to succeed her husband Barack Obama as US president.

“Yes, Hillary Clinton is my friend,” Ms Obama told the crowd.

The rally was Ms Obama’s first joint appearance with Ms Clinton.

Ms Obama said she had come out as a strong defender of Ms Clinton because this election is “unprecedented”. before making a gibe apparently directed at Ms Clinton’s Republican opponent Donald Trump.

She said she wants to see someone in the Oval Office who will unify Americans and “who values and honours women”.

Ms Obama’s aides have called the remarks her “closing argument” for Ms Clinton.

AP