Michael Moore outlines five point post-election ‘to-do list’

Documentary film-maker Michael Moore has issued a five point “morning after to-do list” for Americans struggling to come to terms with Donald Trump’s election victory.

Moore, who unexpectedly released his Trumpland documentary last month, wrote a post on Facebook where he provided his step-by-step guide, which includes taking over the Democratic party, firing TV pundits and reiterating that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote.

“Take over the Democratic party and return it to the people. They have failed us miserably,” reads his first point. He continues: “Fire all pundits, predictors, pollsters and anyone else in the media who had a narrative they wouldn’t let go of and refused to listen to or acknowledge what was really going on.”

His third point focuses on Democratic politicians who he says should “step out of the way”, unless they are willing to “fight, resist and obstruct in the way Republicans did against President Obama every day for eight full years”.

Moore voted for Bernie Sanders in the primaries but in Trumpland he made a strong argument why America should choose Ms Clinton over Mr Trump. He also made the correct prediction that the states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Ohio would be key and could become what he termed “Brexit states”.

In his plan he adds that people must stop saying they are “stunned” and “shocked”, saying: “What you mean to say is that you were in a bubble and weren’t paying attention to your fellow Americans and their despair.”

He said Mr Trump should have never been treated lightly and, echoing the sentiments of Stephen Colbert, said the media was complicit in helping him rise.

“He was never a joke. Treating him as one only strengthened him. He is both a creature and a creation of the media and the media will never own that.”

His final point struck a more optimistic tone. “You must say this sentence to everyone you meet today: ‘HILLARY CLINTON WON THE POPULAR VOTE!’ The MAJORITY of our fellow Americans preferred Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump. Period. Fact. If you woke up this morning thinking you live in an effed-up country, you don’t.”

Guardian Service