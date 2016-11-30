Man who invented McDonald’s Big Mac dies at 98

Michael “Jim” Delligatti, the man credited with creating the McDonald’s Big Mac burger, has died. He was 98.

McDonald’s spokeswoman Kerry Ford confirmed that the Pittsburgh-area franchisee died at home surrounded by his family on Monday night.

Delligatti’s franchise was based in Uniontown when he invented the chain’s signature burger with two all-beef patties, “special sauce”, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun.

Delligatti said in 2006 that the company initially resisted the idea because its simple line-up of hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries and shakes was selling well.

But Mr Delligatti wanted to offer a bigger burger – and it went over so well, that it spread to the rest of his 47 outlets, then went national in 1968.

McDonald’s has sold billions of Big Macs since then, in more than 100 countries. When the burger turned 40, McDonald’s estimated it was selling 550 million Big Macs a year, or roughly 17 every second.

“Delligatti was a legendary franchisee within McDonald’s system who made a lasting impression on our brand,” the company said in a statement. The Big Mac “has become an iconic sandwich enjoyed by many around the world”.

Delligatti headed M&J Management, a four-generation family business and McDonald’s franchise organisation for more than 60 years. He opened his first McDonald’s in Pittsburgh’s North Hills suburbs in 1957.

Delligatti also helped introduce breakfast service at McDonald’s, developing the hotcakes and sausage meal to feed hungry steelworkers on their way home from overnight shifts in the mills, his family said.

In addition to his two sons, Delligatti is survived by his wife, Ellie, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. – PA