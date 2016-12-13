Man jailed over alleged attempt to kill Donald Trump
Michael Sandford (20), who has autism, tried to grab policeman’s gun during rally
Undated family handout of Michael Sandford, who has been jailed for trying to grab a policeman’s gun at a Donald Trump rally in an alleged bid to kill the now US president-elect. File photograph: Handout/PA Wire
A British man has been jailed for 12 months for trying to grab a policeman’s gun at a Donald Trump rally in an alleged bid to kill the US president-elect.
Michael Sandford (20) attempted to snatch the weapon at a Las Vegas casino where Mr Trump was addressing supporters in the run-up to the US election in June.
He allegedly told officers after his arrest that his plan was to shoot the tycoon.
Sandford, who has autism, was sentenced at a federal court in Las Vegas after pleading guilty in September to charges of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and disrupting an official function.
PA