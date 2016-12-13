Man jailed over alleged attempt to kill Donald Trump

A British man has been jailed for 12 months for trying to grab a policeman’s gun at a Donald Trump rally in an alleged bid to kill the US president-elect.

Michael Sandford (20) attempted to snatch the weapon at a Las Vegas casino where Mr Trump was addressing supporters in the run-up to the US election in June.

He allegedly told officers after his arrest that his plan was to shoot the tycoon.

Sandford, who has autism, was sentenced at a federal court in Las Vegas after pleading guilty in September to charges of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and disrupting an official function.

