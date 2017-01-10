Man accused of attempted murder in grilled cheese row
Man fired gun inside his house after a family member took a bite from his sandwich
US police responded after a man barricaded himself in his house after a family member took a bite out of his sandwich. File photograph: Joshua Lott/AFP/Getty Images
A stolen bite out of his grilled cheese sandwich led a man in Maryland, the US, to fire a shot inside his house and barricade himself in it for hours.
US police spokesman Shawn Vinson said the dispute began at a house in Dundalk.
He said the man was eating with his wife and daughter, and became angry when one of them took a bite from his sandwich, prompting him to fire a shot inside the house.
The wife and daughter fled the house, but the man barricaded himself inside.
He eventually surrendered peacefully. No-one was injured in the incident.
Police said that the man, 55-year-old Daniel Blackwell, has been charged with attempted murder and other offences.
PA