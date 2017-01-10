Man accused of attempted murder in grilled cheese row

A stolen bite out of his grilled cheese sandwich led a man in Maryland, the US, to fire a shot inside his house and barricade himself in it for hours.

US police spokesman Shawn Vinson said the dispute began at a house in Dundalk.

He said the man was eating with his wife and daughter, and became angry when one of them took a bite from his sandwich, prompting him to fire a shot inside the house.

The wife and daughter fled the house, but the man barricaded himself inside.

He eventually surrendered peacefully. No-one was injured in the incident.

Police said that the man, 55-year-old Daniel Blackwell, has been charged with attempted murder and other offences.

PA