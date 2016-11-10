Madam President: How Newsweek reported a Clinton victory

It could all have been so different. Newsweek’s editor had obviously prepared issues for both possible US presidential election results, as is normal practice in such events.

Oddly, however, this one not only got published but also got distributed. About 125,000 copies had to be recalled, reported the New York Post.

The copy which has been tweeted carries the cover line: “Madam President: Hillary Clinton’s historic journey to the White House. ”

Tweet Another one for the 'hubris of the media' collection ... pic.twitter.com/hBRfqTgmwe — David Vick (@DavidVick5) November 10, 2016

Think of all those wasted words resulting from Donald Trump’s victory. According to the standfirst on the right hand page, the election “was unique in a number of ways” because a female candidate faced a “the kind of demagogue previously unknown in American politics...

“President-elect Hillary Clinton ‘went high’ when her opponent and his supporters went ever lower...” and “on election day, Americans across the country roundly rejected the kind of fear and hate-based conservatism peddled by Donald Trump. The highest glass ceiling in the western world had finally shattered.”

According to the Post, Newsweek’s production partner, Topix Media, distributed only the Clinton issue to stores in the belief that she would be the winner.

Although retailers were told not to put issues on sale prior to the election, a few copies were sold. The paper quotes Topix chief executive Tony Romando as saying: “Like everybody else, we got it wrong.

“All wholesalers and retailers have been asked to return any issues they have as we need to clear room for the president Trump issue. We expect it to sell very well as there is obviously a great demand.”

Guardian