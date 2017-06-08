Live: James Comey accuses Trump administration of telling ‘lies, plain and simple’

Former FBI director James Comey said on Thursday he was disturbed by US president Donald Trump’s attempt to get him to drop an inquiry into former national security advisor Mike Flynn.

But Mr Comey would not say whether he thought the president sought to obstruct justice.

Mr Comey told US politicians in at a congressional hearing that the the Trump administration had told lies and defamed him and the FBI when the president fired him on May 9th.

“Although the law required no reason at all to fire the FBI director, the administration then chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI by saying that the organisation was in disarray, that the workforce had lost confidence in its leader,” said Mr Comey. “Those were lies, plain and simple.”

In written testimony released on Wednesday, Mr Comey said Mr Trump had asked him in February to drop an FBI investigation of the former national security adviser as part of the inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

“I don’t think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct. I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning,” Mr Comey told the politicians.

Mr Comey said he perceived the Trump request to shelve the Flynn inquiry as an order. He adds that he was stunned by the Oval office conversation with Mr Trump about Mr Flynn.

Flynn inquiry

The former FBI chief says agency colleagues were as shocked and troubled as he was by Mr Trump’s request to drop the Flynn inquiry.

The hearing could have significant repercussions for Mr Trump’s presidency as special counsel Robert Mueller and several congressional committees investigate alleged Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election and whether Trump’s campaign colluded with this.

Russia has denied such interference and the White House has denied any collusion.

Mr Trump triggered a political firestorm when he dismissed Mr Comey.

The Russia issue has dogged President Trump’s first months in office, with critics saying that any efforts by him to hinder the FBI probe could amount to obstruction of justice.

Some legal experts said Mr Comey’s testimony could strengthen any impeachment case in Congress to remove Mr Trump from office built on an allegation of obstruction of justice.

Mr Comey testified that he kept notes after meeting with Trump because “I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting, and so I thought it really important to document.”

The White House has given shifting explanations on why the president fired Mr Comey. Mr Trump has called the former agency chief a “showboat” and a “grandstander” and said he was thinking of “this Russia thing” in dismissing him.

– (Reuters)